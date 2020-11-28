The eighth season of Pro Kabaddi has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the league announced on Saturday.

The popular franchise-based kabaddi tournament was scheduled to be held in its annual July-September window but the competition did not begin on time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government guidelines prevented any kind of sporting activity in the build-up to that period.

“Under the current circumstances and keeping in mind the official guidelines and health and safety of players in the context of an indoor contact sport, we regret the postponement of Season 8 of PKL. We will be back next year once it’s safe to resume,” the statement on their official Twitter handle read.

Reacting to the development, Deepak Niwas Hooda, the captain of the Indian kabaddi team who also leads Jaipur Pink Panthers in the league, welcomed the decision.

“This decision by Pro Kabaddi to safeguard their players is highly appreciated. We hope our fans understand this situation and will keep supporting us always,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar also backed the decision to postpone the season.

“In these difficult times, this is the right call by Pro Kabaddi for (the safety of) the players. Kabaddi will return soon to cheer its fans,” Anup wrote.

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi, that ended in October 2019, was won by Bengal Warriors who defeated Dabang Delhi in the final to win their first-ever title. The Warriors were the fifth different team to win the title after Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.