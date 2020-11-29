Around the Web Watch: Sentimental scenes from a day of grief as Buenos Aires bids farewell to Diego Maradona Maradona, who was born in Lanus in the Buenos Aires Province, died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Updated 12 minutes ago @ESPNIndia via Twitter Buenos Aires came together to bid an emotional farewell to Diego Maradona ❤️(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/YCMllG83ZK— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) November 26, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maradona sports Read Comments Print