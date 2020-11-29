David Warner was run out by a sensational direct hit by Shreyas Iyer in the second one-day international between Australia and India in Sydney on Sunday.

A well-set Warner was looking in great form once again, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. But, having survived a couple run-out chances in the series already thanks to full-length dives, he was third time unlucky. Iyer nailed the throw from the deep even as Ravindra Jadeja seemed not to keen on collecting it. Warner was caught short, dismissed on 83.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat at a hot, blustery Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis picked up a side strain while bowling in Friday’s win and has been replaced by another all-rounder, Moises Henriques.

India will be unchanged from the side that lost the first match of the three-game series on Friday and will again be fielding in the extreme heat of the day session.

Australia, fuelled by centuries from Finch and Steve Smith, crushed India by 66 runs on Friday. An Australian victory will not only clinch a series win but also the top spot in the World Cup Super League. India have lost their last four ODIs and are bidding to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat for the first time since January 2016.