Lionel Messi, considered by many as the footballer to have come closest to the genius of Diego Maradona, paid a touching tribute to his compatriot during Barcelona’s match on Sunday.

Argentine legend Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60, plunging the world of football into mourning.

Messi scored the team’s fourth goal against Osasuna in La Liga and unveiled a Newell’s Old Boys jersey with No 10 on the back that he had worn under his playing kit.

The Argentine grew up as a footballer at Newell’s Old Boys, a club where Maradona famously wore that No 10 shirt during his spell at the club in the 1990s.

Messi paid his tribute to the great Argentine footballer by peeling away from the rest of his group and raising his hands towards the sky.

Earlier in the day, FC Barcelona paid tribute to Maradona who spent two years at the club.