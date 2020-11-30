After India’s defeat in the second One-Day International against Australia on Sunday, vice-captain KL Rahul said he hopes David Warner remains injured “for a long time”.
Warner limped out of the second ODI against India after straining his groin while fielding as Australia secured a 2-0 victory in the three-match series.
Cricket Australia have confirmed the opener will miss the third ODI as well as the entire T20I series.
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and the greater test that lies ahead
In the press conference after Sunday’s defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rahul had a smile on his face, which indicated he may have been speaking in jest, as he reflected on Warner’s injury.
Here’s what he had to say:
“We don’t know how bad his injury is but yeah, it would be nice if he gets injured for a long time. I mean I wouldn’t wish that for any cricketer but he’s one of their main batsmen so yeah, if he’s injured for a long time it would be good for our team.”
Rahul’s comments divided opinions on social media. While some called him out for his insensitivity, others reckoned there was nothing to make an issue out of.
Here are some reactions:
So, what is your opinion on the matter? Even if in jest, should Rahul have said what he did? Or is the criticism unnecessary? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us on Twitter @thefield_in.