After India’s defeat in the second One-Day International against Australia on Sunday, vice-captain KL Rahul said he hopes David Warner remains injured “for a long time”.

Warner limped out of the second ODI against India after straining his groin while fielding as Australia secured a 2-0 victory in the three-match series.

Cricket Australia have confirmed the opener will miss the third ODI as well as the entire T20I series.

In the press conference after Sunday’s defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rahul had a smile on his face, which indicated he may have been speaking in jest, as he reflected on Warner’s injury.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We don’t know how bad his injury is but yeah, it would be nice if he gets injured for a long time. I mean I wouldn’t wish that for any cricketer but he’s one of their main batsmen so yeah, if he’s injured for a long time it would be good for our team.”

KL Rahul wouldn't mind David Warner being injured for a long time 😅#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/azHU2hlLn1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 29, 2020

Rahul’s comments divided opinions on social media. While some called him out for his insensitivity, others reckoned there was nothing to make an issue out of.

Here are some reactions:

Relax guys, KL Rahul was just joking!



We all know that the IPL has brought the Indians and Australians closer and we saw how Chahal & KL were having a fun moment with Finch and Warner



It's all in good humour. Why stir up a freakin controversy? — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 30, 2020

Geez, Rahul's was just a tongue-in-cheek comment. If anything, he was crediting Warner for the kind of player he is. Take it light. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 30, 2020

This is like shaming our country bowlers...



We should not laugh and instead feel ashamed that a single player has dominated us so badly...



Anyway let's see what we can do in remaining 4 white ball matches..#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #KLRahul https://t.co/4j8O1SLihu — Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) November 30, 2020

I think Indian vc needs have a better taste in humour

I mean it's an injury, how can someone even mock on it

Play well instead of giving these kinda statements https://t.co/ZamZ2lszeN — Curly Panda 🐼 #ICT (@aarushi_45) November 30, 2020

And KL Rahul is a sportsman. He is wishing David Warner remains injured for a long time.

Where's the sportsman spirit?

Despicable! https://t.co/wzuBMlNpAd — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) November 30, 2020

