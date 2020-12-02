Virat Kohli’s staggering ODI record continues to get better with seemingly every match he plays. During the third ODI, the India skipper became the fastest to get to the 12,000-runs mark in international cricket. He needed just 242 innings to reach the milestone.
The next fastest on the list is Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the mark in 300 ODIs.
The truly astounding bit about Kohli’s ODI career is how often he manages to get the three-figure mark (he has 43 centuries to his name) and that he has done all of this at a rather incredible average of 59.41.
Here’s a look at the fastest players to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs:
Innings to 12000 ODI runs
|Player
|Number of innings
|Virat Kohli
|242
|Sachin Tendulkar
|300
|Ricky Ponting
|314
|K Sangakkara
|336
|S Jayasuriya
|379
|M Jayawardene
|399
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s feat: