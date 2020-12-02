Virat Kohli’s staggering ODI record continues to get better with seemingly every match he plays. During the third ODI, the India skipper became the fastest to get to the 12,000-runs mark in international cricket. He needed just 242 innings to reach the milestone.

The next fastest on the list is Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the mark in 300 ODIs.

The truly astounding bit about Kohli’s ODI career is how often he manages to get the three-figure mark (he has 43 centuries to his name) and that he has done all of this at a rather incredible average of 59.41.

Here’s a look at the fastest players to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs:

Innings to 12000 ODI runs Player Number of innings Virat Kohli 242 Sachin Tendulkar 300 Ricky Ponting 314 K Sangakkara 336 S Jayasuriya 379 M Jayawardene 399

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s feat:

1️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs for Virat Kohli 🔥



He has become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone, in just 242 innings 🤯 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/H0XlHjkdNK — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli in ODIs

1000 runs - 24 inns

2000 runs - 53 inns

3000 runs - 75 inns

4000 runs - 93 inns

5000 runs - 114 inns

6000 runs - 136 inns

7000 runs - 161 inns

8000 runs - 175 inns

9000 runs - 194 inns

10000 runs - 205 inns

11000 runs - 222 inns

12000 runs - 242 inns#AUSvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) December 2, 2020

In ODIs fastest to:



1000 runs - Fakhar Zaman.



2000 to 7000 runs - Hashim Amla.



8000 to 12000 runs - Virat Kohli. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

12000 ODI runs at an average of almost 60 for @imVkohli. Phenomenal! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 2, 2020

Sachin took 300 matches 12 K runs



Kohli took 242 matches 12 k runs



If Sachin is God of cricket then Kohli is Indra King of God's . — Sai (@akakrcb6) December 2, 2020