Australia’s decision to rest fast bowler Pat Cummins for the remainder of the ODI and T20I matches to focus on Test preparation has not gone down well with legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.

Australia are just two matches into their cricketing season and Warne can’t get why the fast bowler needs a break right now.

“Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games.”

In the past, Australian cricketers have been known to give the IPL a miss to be ready for the Ashes or a summer of cricket back home. And while Cummins may not have asked for the rest, the decision itself, according to Warne, may have had something to do with his stint in the IPL.

“Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest because they have been playing in IPL,” wondered Warne.

He added: “Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game. It is a One Day International for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games.”