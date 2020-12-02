SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler felt his Indian players needed to be coached as they have never been coached properly in the past after the team’s 3-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

East Bengal have lost both their opening matches without scoring a goal and Fowler felt the team needs to go back to the drawing board.

“We’ve played two great teams, teams that will punish you when you make mistakes. We’ll learn from that, we’ll soldier on. There is obviously a little bit of work to be done on the training pitch and we will work on the training part,” Fowler said after the match.

“We’ll coach the players because in all fairness some of them have never been coached before. We are here to make our players better, the Indian players better and that takes good coaching and I don’t think they’ve had that in the years gone by,” he added.

The Englishman blamed individual errors for their defeat against Mumbai and felt it was important for his players to concentrate harder.

In terms of performance, East Bengal have done alright and have had spells of good play in the first two matches, but Fowler asked for a bit more time for it all to come together for a team that was assembled less than a month ago.

