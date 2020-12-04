Sports and its superstars sometimes have the knack to transport fans away from reality for a brief while by elevating their game beyond the normal. And when Kane Williamson bats, the world seems like a better place.

The New Zealand captain, on a green pitch, hit the highest Test score of his career on Friday with a majestic 251 as the hosts posted an imposing 519/7 declared on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.

In reply, the injury-hit West Indies were 49/0 with John Campbell on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite on 20 after cautiously negotiating the 26 overs to stumps.

The man who was hitting half centuries in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League not so long ago, needed no time to get going in red-ball cricket.

After two months playing in the same IPL team as West Indies skipper Jason Holder, Williamson, 30, slipped seamlessly back into the strict demands of the red-ball game.

He was thrust into the Test after five overs and over the next 10 hours and 24 minutes he faced 412 deliveries, caressing the ball to all points as he picked the deliveries that needed to be played and rarely touched anything else.

Williamson’s third double century, eclipsing his unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago, included 34 fours and two sixes. It extended his New Zealand record to 22 Test centuries, three more than team-mate Ross Taylor.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the classy knock by Williamson:

How committed are you? This fan SCORED Captain Kane’s magical innings today at @seddonpark!



What an effort! 🖊🏏 #NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/AbAuExHLjf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2020

The technical skill of Kane Williamson’s batting is other- worldly. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 3, 2020

“Sorry guys I didn’t really want to do that but it’s my job so I kinda had to.” pic.twitter.com/HvbIfuuftI — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2020

I really want to be at a NZ Test again, just to watch Kane Williamson bat. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 4, 2020

#DidYouKnow Kane Williamson's 251 is the highest individual Test score by a @BLACKCAPS batsman at Seddon Park 💥



A new record made by the New Zealand skipper because he "kinda had to." 😉 pic.twitter.com/FcNHDvZjXw — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson is pure class congratulations highest test score👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pILSjMR4Fu — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson hits a career-best 251 on a track as green as that.



A class apart. pic.twitter.com/L6cAvrDyLM — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson is a genius. #NZvWI — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 4, 2020

“It was really tough on that first day so it was good to weather the storm & then make the most of it,” - Kane Williamson reflects on his 251 on @sparknzsport #NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/geCrVCGxif — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson is an absolutely pure class what a player 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson said "I feel for Kemar Roach, running all day but not getting me out due that no-ball".



What a guy, Kane. pic.twitter.com/GCm3UG6zv9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2020

Kane “Fantastic” Williamson. 🙏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) December 4, 2020

Highest first-innings scores by captains after being put in to bat:



333 - Graham Gooch vs IND, Lord's 1990

262 - Stephen Fleming vs SA, Cape Town 2006

251 - KANE WILLIAMSON vs WI#NZvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 4, 2020

Most Test 200s by NZ players:



4 Brendon McCullum

3 Kane Williamson*

3 Ross Taylor

3 Stephan Fleming — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 4, 2020

I can’t remember seeing a team score 400 and thinking how well the bowlers have bowled . Kane Williamson is different gravy — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson 251 v West Indies



Highest career score - previously 242* v Sri Lanka 2015



Fourth @BLACKCAPS player with three career double centuries (McCullum, Fleming, Taylor)



Highest score by any player at Seddon Park, Hamilton - previously Joe Root 226 in 2019#NZvWI pic.twitter.com/5J2Pmn0bu6 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 4, 2020

Pitch was green enough

For goats to graze

A GOAT did come

And boy did it grace!#KaneWilliamson #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/byH0fIuh0v — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2020

Woke up in time to see Kane Williamson reach a double century v West Indies and I’m ready to take on the day — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson's first first-class innings since March 2 and he scores a majestic 251#NZvWI — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 4, 2020

There are a very few pleasant sights than watching Kane Williamson batting fluently in a Test match. Calm & composed at the crease. Quality batsman. Makes batting look like a walk in the park — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 4, 2020

Virat Kohli - 27 test tons

Steven Smith - 26 test tons

Kane Williamson - 22 test tons

Joe Root - 17 test tons



Test centuries by fab-four as of now. 🔥 — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) December 4, 2020