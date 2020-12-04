There was drama aplenty on and off the field in Canberra on Friday as Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20 International against Australia, with both the players making match-winning contributions much to the frustration of the home side.

India used the concussion substitute protocols in place to replace Jadeja with Chahal during the first innings break.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Before Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings, he was seen limping while running between the wickets. He remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls, which helped India post 161/7 that ultimately proved enough for a win by 11 runs.

Chahal’s 3/25 in his four overs had a massive role to play in clinching that triumph and he was adjudged player of the match for it.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” read a BCCI post on its Twitter handle.

Kohli said Jadeja was feeling dizzy after the knock on the head while Finch shrugged it off too.

“There were no plans of having Yuzi (Chahal) in the game. Jaddu (Jadeja) got a knock on the side of the head and was a bit dizzy and still is,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“Concussion replacements are a strange thing, today it worked for us maybe another time he wouldn’t have found a like-for-like,” he added.

First T20I: All you need to know about Ravindra Jadeja-Yuzvendra Chahal concussion subsitution

Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines but it was not known whether it had anything to with the decision to allow Chahal as a concussion substitute.

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can’t be challenging a medical expert’s opinion,” Finch said after the match.

His teammate and all-rounder Moises Henriques was a bit more forthcoming on the frustration felt by the side.

“A decision was taken that there was a concussion and we are fine with that. But was there a like for like replacement? Jadeja was more of an all-rounder, and he had done his batting. Chahal is a bowler,” he is quoted as saying by PTI after the match.

While the rules allow for a like-for-like substitute considering what the player would have done in the remainder of the match, the situation was complicated by Jadeja’s injury before being hit on the helmet as he might not have bowled anyway. The fact that the physio did not attend to Jadeja after he got hit was raised by fans and experts.

Whatever the discussion around his presence, once on @yuzi_chahal has delivered a game changing performance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

It was between Justin Langer and match referee David Boon 😱😱😱 DETAILS >>> https://t.co/O4Cw2RrWEQ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MUS3PT0Ogp — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 4, 2020

No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2020

I like that this Chahal-Jadeja incident has added a bit of spice to the series. All the niceness & laughing & joking & go-well-youngster & we’re-all-mates & I-love-you-cause-IPL-rocks was getting a bit annoying. It’s an India tour of Australia after all! #AUSvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) December 4, 2020

How it was a few minutes ago, to how it is now. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JXHpbnJ1Bb — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 4, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal is the first ever concussion substitute to win Player-of-the-Match in international cricket.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2020

All this Jadeja/Chahal chat distracting from India having an absolute horror show of an innings here. #AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 4, 2020

A late addition to this card? Langer v Boon in the main event? #ausvind pic.twitter.com/qpoFbKtAXt — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 4, 2020

According to Match Impact, India's most effective batsman was Ravi Jadeja, and their second most effective bowler was Yuzvendra Chahal.



Jadeja may have also enjoyed bowling on a spinning pitch, but it's fair to say the sub has worked in India's favour.#AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 4, 2020

In normal circumstances, if a player has to be replaced in the XI after the toss, the opposing captain has to give consent.



In concussion subs, the referee takes the decision with no role for opposing captain. Maybe allow capt to choose replacement? — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) December 4, 2020

Australian fans working hard to plot a line that allows it to be okay for Marnus to substitute for Smith and dominate the Ashes but not okay for Chahal to substitute for Jadeja and dominate a random T20.



The kind of precision work that Australia does best. We'll get there. — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 4, 2020

Why was @yuzi_chahal not in the original XI?????? #IndvsAus — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 4, 2020

Chahal comes in for Jadeja. This concussion sub rule will generate a LOT of discussion over the next few days #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 4, 2020

I have no issue with Jadeja being substitute with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is protocol now? #AusvInd — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 4, 2020

Jadeja was limping before he got hit on the head ,match referee allows concussion sub , Chahal the SUB is ruling the roost now ,strange course of events .... 😀 #CricitwithBadri #AUSvsIND — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 4, 2020

Considering Ravindra Jadeja is responsible for India getting past 160 & his concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal is taking wickets, would they share the Man of the Match trophy if India were to win? #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 4, 2020

But the optics of this isn’t very good, so a full explanation after the match is a must. It’s easy to understand why Langer looked incensed — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 4, 2020

The one way to overcome this issue is for ICC to do this. Just like there is DLS sheet printed during a game, they print a pre-series sheet consisting of all the player names and their possible, corresponding concussion substitutes for the entire tour.#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 4, 2020

Jadeja to bat. Chahal to bowl. Best of both worlds. 😇🥳



On a much serious note—hope Jadeja is okay. Concussions must never be taken too lightly. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 4, 2020