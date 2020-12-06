Australian fast bowler Mitch Starc was Sunday ruled out of the final two games of their Twenty20 series with India on compassionate grounds in another blow to the hosts.

Starc left the Australian team bubble having been informed about a family illness, reported cricket.com.au.

Coach Justin Langer wished Starc the best and stressed that family was important.

“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family,” said Langer.

Starc missed the third ODI, precautionary for a niggle according to the Aussie camp, after looking below his best in the first two 50-over games. He looked menacing in the first T20I, though and returned figures of 2/34, including a peach of a delivery to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

His withdrawal is the latest change to Australia’s limited-overs squad in the past week with David Warner and Ashton Agar both out injured, while pace spearhead Pat Cummins is being rested.

Opening batsmen D’Arcy Short and spinners Mitch Swepson (who both played in the first T20I) and Nathan Lyon have already been added to the squad while there will be no replacement for Starc. Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams are options to replace the star pacer.

India won the opening Twenty20 international on Friday in Canberra by 11 runs, with the second match later Sunday in Sydney and the final match of three on Wednesday.

The first of four Tests starts on December 17 in Adelaide and it is not clear if Starc will be able to rejoin the squad in time for the day-night game.

(With AFP inputs)