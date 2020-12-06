Four top Indian men’s badminton players – Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, RMV Gurusaidutt and Pranaav Jerry Chopra – have tested positive for coronavirus. All are said to be asymptomatic and are currently in self isolation.

“The players took the RT-PCR test as a precautionary measure a few days back after one of them was showing very mild symptoms. Kashyap, Guru, Prannoy and Pranaav returned positive. However Guru’s wife Amulya Gulapalli and Saina Nehwal have tested negative,” a source in the Gopichand academy told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While Gurusaidutt took a break due to his wedding, the rest of the players have been training at the Gopichand Academy. However, since the players had attended the wedding of Gurusaidutt, who tied the knot on November 25 in Hyderabad, the trainees at the Gopichand academy were also tested as a precautionary measure.

The players will get tested again for the second time on Monday. “There have been cases when a lot of time the first test result comes false positive, so the players have been advised by the doctors to wait and monitor a few days and take a second test on Monday,” the source said.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen – along with Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey – had pulled out of SaarLorLux Open last month after his father and coach DK Sen tested positive for the virus after reaching in Germany for the tournament.

With PTI Inputs