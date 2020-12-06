At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, Hardik Pandya produced a finish to remember for a long time to help India not just clinch the match but also the series against Australia.

With India needing 25 off the last two overs, he hit two fours in the 19th over to bring the equation down to 14 off six balls. And then in the last over, he went SIX-DOT-SIX.

The two sixes at the end? Just the small matter of 97m and 93m.

And just like that, India beat Australia by six wickets in second T20 International in Sydney to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 6, 2020

