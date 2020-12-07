The remainder of England’s cricket tour of South Africa has been called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble, both countries’ boards confirmed on Monday.

The England contingent had undergone an additional round of tests on Saturday evening since two members of staff at their hotel tested positive. The announcement on Monday came after the rearranged first match in the three-match series on Sunday was cancelled as two members of the England touring party tested positive for the virus.

The remaining One-day International matches are postponed and will be played on a later date, said a release by the England and Wales Cricket Board. The decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams, it added.

The future of the tour was already in doubt after it was announced that the delayed second ODI on will not take place. This followed the abandoning of the first match in a three-match series which was originally meant to start on Friday.

Join statement

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer “We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare.”

CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender: “The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us. “I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men’s team in the near future.”

