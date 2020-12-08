Mirroring the scoreline of the One Day International series, Australia overcame India in the third T20I in Sydney on Tuesday as the white-ball leg of the tour came to a close.

Captain Virat Kohli blasted 85 but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from fighting off a T20 series sweep with a thrilling 12-run victory in third and final T20I.

Watch: DRS controversy as Kohli’s review against Wade declared ‘null and void’ in third T20I



While Kohli was at the crease in his imperious 61-ball knock, India had hopes of pulling off victory, but when he fell to a sensational diving outfield catch by Daniel Sams 11 balls from the finish India’s hopes went with him.

Before a raucous crowd of over 30,000 – with attendance limits lifted in new Covid-19 protocols by the New South Wales state government – Australia set India a competitive 187-run target to chase.

But India could not replicate their dynamic batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground two nights ago when they sealed the T20 series after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1 to the home side.

Watch the highlights and key moments from the match here:

