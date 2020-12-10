The group stage of the Champions League for 2020-’21 season came to an eventful end on Wednesday, with dramatic events around Europe on the final matchday.
While the events on the field were overshadowed by the racism controversy in Paris in the match between PSG and Istanbul Baseksehir, the football itself was often riveting and the drama of qualification went down to the wire in a couple pf cases.
Real Madrid, Europe’s most decorated club with 13 European Cups, were safe enough in the end but they needed to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in Madrid to be sure of making it through the group stage of the Champions League for a 24th straight year.
Elsewhere, PSG stormed to the top of Group H where Manchester United went crashing out after a defeat at RB Leipzig.
Here’s a look at how the groups finished:
Group A
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| FC Bayern München
| 6
| 5
| 1
| 0
| 18
| 5
| 13
| 16
| Club Atlético de Madrid
| 6
| 2
| 3
| 1
| 7
| 8
| -1
| 9
| FC Salzburg
| 6
| 1
| 1
| 4
| 10
| 17
| -7
| 4
| FC Lokomotiv Moskva
| 6
| 0
| 3
| 3
| 5
| 10
| -5
| 3
Group B
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Real Madrid CF
| 6
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 11
| 9
| 2
| 10
| VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach
| 6
| 2
| 2
| 2
| 16
| 9
| 7
| 8
| FC Shakhtar Donetsk
| 6
| 2
| 2
| 2
| 5
| 12
| -7
| 8
| FC Internazionale Milano
| 6
| 1
| 3
| 2
| 7
| 9
| -2
| 6
Group C
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Manchester City FC
| 6
| 5
| 1
| 0
| 13
| 1
| 12
| 16
| FC Porto
| 6
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 10
| 3
| 7
| 13
| Olympiacos FC
| 6
| 1
| 0
| 5
| 2
| 10
| -8
| 3
| Olympique de Marseille
| 6
| 1
| 0
| 5
| 2
| 13
| -11
| 3
Group D
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Liverpool FC
| 6
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 10
| 3
| 7
| 13
| Atalanta BC
| 6
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 10
| 8
| 2
| 11
| AFC Ajax
| 6
| 2
| 1
| 3
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 7
| FC Midtjylland
| 6
| 0
| 2
| 4
| 4
| 13
| -9
| 2
Group E
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Chelsea FC
| 6
| 4
| 2
| 0
| 14
| 2
| 12
| 14
| Sevilla FC
| 6
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 9
| 8
| 1
| 13
| FC Krasnodar
| 6
| 1
| 2
| 3
| 6
| 11
| -5
| 5
| Stade Rennais FC
| 6
| 0
| 1
| 5
| 3
| 11
| -8
| 1
Group F
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Borussia Dortmund
| 6
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 12
| 5
| 7
| 13
| SS Lazio
| 6
| 2
| 4
| 0
| 11
| 7
| 4
| 10
| Club Brugge
| 6
| 2
| 2
| 2
| 8
| 10
| -2
| 8
| FC Zenit
| 6
| 0
| 1
| 5
| 4
| 13
| -9
| 1
Group G
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Juventus
| 6
| 5
| 0
| 1
| 14
| 4
| 10
| 15
| FC Barcelona
| 6
| 5
| 0
| 1
| 16
| 5
| 11
| 15
| FC Dynamo Kyiv
| 6
| 1
| 1
| 4
| 4
| 13
| -9
| 4
| Ferencvárosi TC
| 6
| 0
| 1
| 5
| 5
| 17
| -12
| 1
Group H
|
| Played
| Won
| Drawn
| Lost
| For
| Against
| Goal difference
| Points
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 6
| 4
| 0
| 2
| 13
| 6
| 7
| 12
| RB Leipzig
| 6
| 4
| 0
| 2
| 11
| 12
| -1
| 12
| Manchester United FC
| 6
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 15
| 10
| 5
| 9
| İstanbul Başakşehir
| 6
| 1
| 0
| 5
| 7
| 18
| -11
| 3
All tables courtesy Uefa.com