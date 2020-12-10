England’s highly-anticipated tour of India next year will feature four Test matches played in two venues, with Chennai and Ahmedabad chosen as host cities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

The tour will mark the return of international cricket to India.

The series will start with a four-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the 5th of February. Chennai will also host the second Test while the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches.

The third match of the series will be a day-night game, the second to be hosted in India after the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.

“The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country,” the release signed by Secretary Jay Shah said.

The press release, however, did not mention if the series will be played behind closed doors or not.

Here’s the complete schedule:

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – Test series Date Match Venue 5th - 9th Feb 1st Test Chennai 13th - 17th Feb 2nd Test Chennai 24th – 28th Feb 3rd Test (D/N) Ahmedabad 4th – 8th March 4th Test Ahmedaba

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series Date Match Venue 12th March 1st T20I Ahmedabad 14th March 2nd T20I Ahmedabad 16th March 3rd T20I Ahmedabad 18th March 4th T20I Ahmedabad 20th March 5th T20I Ahmedabad