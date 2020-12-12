Confirming reports that said Rohit Sharma had cleared his fitness test on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday that the Indian opener is set to tour Australia but said he needed to work on his endurance.

While it had been assumed by broadcasters in Australia during the ongoing second warm-up match that the decision to send Rohit over on the tour had been made official, the BCCI confirmed only on Saturday afternoon that the 33-year-old Mumbaikar has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and “is now clinically fit.”

“The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. His physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance,” the BCCI said in a press release signed by secretary Jay Shah.

“He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for [in Australia]. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly,” the statement added.

Rohit’s fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who was entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate, PTI had reported on Friday.

The star cricketer is now expected to fly out to Australia soon and will have to undergo 14 days of hard quarantine (no training allowed) before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19).

The Test series starts in Adelaide on December 17.

Ongoing drama

Confirming that Rohit had been undergoing rehab at NCA, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had said on November 26, that an assessment will be conducted on December 11th “following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.”

BCCI press release back then had stated that Rohit had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend his ailing father. “His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation,” the Board had said.

There’s been drama ever since he injured his left hamstring during a league match while playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The injury, which forced him out of four IPL games, prompted the national selectors to not consider him for the Australian tour. Omitted from the squad for the much-anticipated tour, he soon returned to lead his franchise in the business end of IPL where he led his franchise to their fifth title.

On November 9, the BCCI provided an update on his status, saying the selectors had kept Rohit out of only the limited-overs leg for him to “regain full fitness” for the Test series.