India’s Ankita Raina, partnering Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia, won the doubles title at the $100K ITF women’s event in Dubai on Friday.

The duo beat Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov 6-4, 3-6, [10-6] in a close match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes to lift the title. It was a solid comeback from the India-Georgian pair to clinch the final in the match tiebreak.

They had earlier beaten Heather Watson and Anna Blinkova 6-7(1), 6-3, [10-2] in another three-set tussle.

Raina, who is the India No 1 in singles, will reach a career-high doubles ranking of 117 with this win. In the singles competition, the Indian was up against fifth seed veteran Katerina Siniakova and had gone down fighting 6-1, 2-6, 2-6.