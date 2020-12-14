Barcelona’s clash against last season’s runner-up Paris Saint-Germain headlines the Uefa Champions League round of 16 fixtures as the draw for the first knockout round was completed on Monday.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, who are yet to lose a match since the beginning of the last season in the Champions League and beat PSG in the 2020 final, face Italy’s Lazio in what will be the first meeting between the two sides in this event.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were handed a tough draw, facing Atletico Madrid in the first knockout round of Europe’s most coveted club competition. The 2012 winners face Diego Simeone’s side who

English giants Manchester City and Liverpool will both be facing Bundesliga clubs, taking on Borussian Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig respectively.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team, still seeking a first Champions League title, must get past Gladbach who were one of the surprise packages in the group stages as they almost topped a group that had Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winners in 2004, while the competition’s most successful side Madrid take on last season’s surprise quarter-finalists Atalanta.

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. The teams that finished first in their groups will play the second leg at home.

Here are the round of 16 fixtures (seeded teams on the right): Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Lazio vs Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea RB Leipzig vs Liverpool FC Porto vs Juventus FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Atalanta vs Real Madrid

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is confirmed 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fjePmoCR2L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2020

Here are some stats about the round of 16 fixtures:

8 - Manchester City have won eight of their last nine Champions League games against Germany opposition (D1), with four of those matches coming against Borussia Mönchengladbach (W3 D1). Prost. pic.twitter.com/CpOQDEoEIE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2020

10 - Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against German teams in all European competition (W7 D3), since a 2-4 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in April 2002. Dominant. pic.twitter.com/7tqi2R7wm4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2020

7 - The record between Chelsea and Atlético Madrid is even in their seven European encounters, both winning two games apiece (D3), with the Blues unbeaten the last time the two sides faced in the Champions League group stage in 2017-18 (W1 D1). Tight. pic.twitter.com/XrWwi7thf5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2020