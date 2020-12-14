Neymar has received a “reassuring” prognosis after an X-ray on his injured ankle that forced him to be stretchered off in a Ligue 1 match at the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain said Monday.

“The clinical opinion following a left ankle sprain sustained last night, is reassuring,” the club said.

The announcement is positive news for PSG after a bad night on Sunday in which they lost top spot in Ligue 1 to Lille following a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Lyon, who leapfrogged the capital club into second place with their win.

PSG have been ravaged by a series of injuries, suspensions and coronavirus cases this season, which has left coach Thomas Tuchel’s position in the balance.

Qatar-backed PSG will be hoping that their Brazilian superstar will be back in time for their Champions League last 16 clash in February with troubled Barcelona, which they were handed in Monday’s draw.

It will be another chance to avenge their soul-destroying ‘Remontada’ defeat to Barca in 2017.

Having beaten the Catalans 4-0 in the French capital, PSG crashed to a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou orchestrated by Neymar, who joined PSG in a world record move just weeks later.

Despite heavy investment since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011, PSG are yet to claim Europe’s biggest prize despite dominating in Ligue 1 with the likes of Neymar and France star Kylian Mbappe.

They reached the final last season only to be beaten by 1-0 Bayern Munich thanks to a goal from their own youth product Kingsley Coman.