With the first match of the four-Test series against India beginning in Adelaide on December 17, Australia received a major scare on Tuesday when star batsman Steve Smith walked off the training ground early with what seems to be a back injury.

A report by cricket.com.au stated that a spokesman of the Australian team has confirmed that Smith felt soreness in his back during a fielding session and would not return to training until at least Wednesday.

The spokesman also said that Smith is not believed to be in doubt for the first Test.

India vs Steve Smith: Three ways in which Kohli and Co could stop the Australian genius

The 31-year-old, who is the top-ranked batsman in Test cricket, warmed up at the Adelaide Oval for about ten minutes before walking off the field shaking his head.

The report stated that Smith didn’t return for batting practice on Tuesday, in what was the Australian team’s final big training session ahead of the first Test against India.

Steve Smith was a notable absentee during Australia’s warm up. Walked out later and then left with the physio #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/09LynJ9rGD — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 15, 2020

An injury to Smith will be a massive setback to Australia, who have had to deal with a number of issues in the buildup to the highly-anticipated India series.

While star opener David Warner was the first one to be ruled out of the series, Will Pucovski will miss out as well and Cameron Green will need to clear concussion protocols before being declared eligible.

Smith, who missed out on the Test matches the last time India toured Australia, was in fine form during the recently-concluded ODI series in which he scored consecutive centuries. The right-hander is expected to be the batting mainstay for his team in the upcoming four Tests.