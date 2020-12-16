Lyon cruised into the last 16 of the women’s Champions League on Tuesday after beating Juventus 3-0 to claim a 6-2 aggregate victory.

The seven-time European champions dominated the second leg in France from start to finish after only squeezing past the Italians 3-2 in the first leg in Turin.

Dzenifer Maroszan gave the holders, who were missing Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui and Eugenie Le Sommer, a two-goal aggregate advantage when she opened the scoring midway through the first half.

The tie remained in the balance until two minutes from the end when France forward Melvine Malard doubled the hosts’ lead on the night.

Belgium international Janice Cayman made sure the score reflected the balance of play in stoppage time.