There were a lot of questions and observations from the cricket community after India named their playing XI for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a day before the pink-ball affair at Adelaide.
The Indian think-tank preferred Prithvi Shaw over an in-form Shubman Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal while veteran Wriddhiman Saha was selected over Rishabh Pant – both calls that had mixed responses.
Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.
Pant had scored a hundred in the pink ball practice game while Saha had scored a gutsy 50 that got more credence than Pant’s 100 against slow bowlers.
The four-Test series begins on Thursday with a day/night contest.