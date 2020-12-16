Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, two of the finest batsmen of this generation, sat down for a chat ahead of the first Test between India and Australia, starting in Adelaide on Thursday.

The two batting stars asked each other a number of questions about their careers and opened up on how they have overcome challenges at the highest level.

Smith asked Kohli about the India-Australia match at the 2019 ODI World Cup, during which Kohli asked a section of the Indian fans in the stadium to cheer for Smith and not boo him.

“I remember I sent you a message that night saying that was top class,” said Smith.

“There was an incident that had happened (the ball-tampering episode in 2018 involving Smith and David Warner) and you guys realised it and came back after a long time having gone through everything you had to,” said Kohli.

“I feel that nothing in life can be that permanent and it’s not fair to target an individual personally. As much as you play against one another, there is a human side to things as well. Yes, you’re competitive on the field but you don’t want to get nasty as such. In the long term you realise things from a larger perspective.”

What is Kohli’s favourites innings? Why did Smith move away from being a leg-spinner? Who does Kohli think will shine with the bat in this Test series? Watch the conversation between Kohli and Smith here:

Longer version here: