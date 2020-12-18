India’s bowlers put in an impressive performance on day two of the first Test against Australia on Friday, helping the visitors take a first innings lead of 53 runs in Adelaide.
Batting first, India didn’t add much to their overnight total on Friday and were bowled-out for 244 with Mitchell Starc picking four wickets for Australia.
While Virat Kohli and Co’s total seemed below-par, their bowlers, led by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who finished with figures of 4/55 from 18 overs, were superb from the get-go and kept the pressure on the Aussie batsmen for the most part.
Skipper Tim Paine got a brilliant, gritty half-century (73* off 99) but the hosts could manage just 191, giving India an important first-innings lead.
However, as good as India’s performance with the ball was, they let themselves down big-time with their fielding.
Marnus Labuschagne, batting at No 3, was given as many as three lives as Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal dropped his catches.
Apart from this, there were several other moments of poor fielding by the Indian players which led to them receiving criticism on social media.
