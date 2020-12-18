India’s bowlers put in an impressive performance on day two of the first Test against Australia on Friday, helping the visitors take a first innings lead of 53 runs in Adelaide.

Batting first, India didn’t add much to their overnight total on Friday and were bowled-out for 244 with Mitchell Starc picking four wickets for Australia.

While Virat Kohli and Co’s total seemed below-par, their bowlers, led by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who finished with figures of 4/55 from 18 overs, were superb from the get-go and kept the pressure on the Aussie batsmen for the most part.

Aus vs Ind, first Test, Day 1: For Virat Kohli and his team, patience was thwarted by indecision

Skipper Tim Paine got a brilliant, gritty half-century (73* off 99) but the hosts could manage just 191, giving India an important first-innings lead.

However, as good as India’s performance with the ball was, they let themselves down big-time with their fielding.

Marnus Labuschagne, batting at No 3, was given as many as three lives as Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal dropped his catches.

Apart from this, there were several other moments of poor fielding by the Indian players which led to them receiving criticism on social media.

Play

Here are some reactions to India’s bowling and fielding on Friday:

That's five dropped chances for India in this innings. Only once since 2010 have a side dropped more chances in an innings against Australia. That was when Sri Lanka dropped seven, in 2016. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2020

Bowling attack makes me weep with joy. Fielders make me weep. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 18, 2020

Umesh's economy has been the most pleasantly surprising. A big factor behind Australia's run rate still under 2. #AUSvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 18, 2020

The fielders are essential support services to the bowlers. Can't let them down. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2020

India's fielding has been poor in the white ball matches and poor in the tour matches. Sometimes consistency is not a good thing. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 18, 2020

It seems, Ravi Shastri is our fielding coach too! #INDvAUS — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 18, 2020

How many catches India has dropped since landing in Australia? Quite a few in the white-ball series too.... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 18, 2020

In this Test we have 5 quicks whose Strike Rates are among the top 40 ever



JB 45.2

PC 47.1

Starc 47.8

Shami 49.8

UY 51.1

JH 56.8



We have a bowler with the best SR among all spinners ever



Ashwin 53.4 & 2nd best spinner from Aus.



Tough to top such quality. #AUSvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 18, 2020

Boom. It spins at Adelaide in the day and Aus can't play spin. Ashwin bowls well at Adelaide and India are now dominating. #AusvInd — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 18, 2020

Mohammed Shami's Expected Average in this Test is 17.3 - the best of any bowler. He is without a wicket, but he is bowled superbly, building pressure consistently and challenging the Aussie top order. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2020

Excellent bowling performance from India so far. Bowling in great partnerships. Bumrah was brilliant upfront. Ashwin has been quite remarkable. Got big wickets of Smith, Head & Green. India on top. Need to take a sizeable lead here. Labuschagne has looked impressive so far — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 18, 2020

Ashwin once again underlined the importance of variety in a bowling attack. Before Test, some were suggesting all pace attack because generally spinners struggle with pink ball. But, Ash is a class act and always ready for a challenge. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 18, 2020