ATK Mohun Bagan forward David Williams on Tuesday said it’s just a matter of time before he and Roy Krishna will reignite their fruitful partnership that helped ATK win their third Indian Super League title last season.

With Fijian hitman Krishna, Williams had recreated their old magic of Wellington Phoenix last season.

But this time, the Antonio Habas-coached side struggled to replicate the same as the Aussie battled injury issues and featured in five of their seven matches.

Roy Krishna had the bulk of the workload upfront as he scored five of the eight goals of the Mariners this season.

Williams’ lean patch meant that ATK Mohun Bagan struggled for goals, even as the Habas-led side with their compact display managed to be on par with leaders Mumbai in the points tally.

“Yes, I was under pressure as I was not getting goals. I knew if I scored a goal then everything would be fine, I’m looking forward to scoring more,” Williams told ATKMB media.

“Roy Krishna is in good form. I am also trying to give the best. The pairing will become more effective, it’s just a matter of time,” he added.

ATKMB have a week’s break before they take on last season’s runners-up Chennaiyin FC and Williams hopes to work on his fitness.

“There are still many matches left in the league. I will have eight more days before the next match,” he said.

“Hopefully, during this time I will be able to get on the field by making myself more physically fit. Even if I don’t score a goal, I will be happy if we win.”

Pride at scoring against Bengaluru FC

The Australian has scored eight career ISL goals and out of that four have come against Bengaluru FC, which includes a brace that had knocked out the Sunil Chhetri-led side from the semi-finals last season.

“I am always motivated to score against Bengaluru as they have India’s best goalkeeper Gurpreet (Singh). There is always a different satisfaction to beat him,” Williams said.

Williams had scored the only goal against Bengaluru FC to end their unbeaten run on Monday.

“Not just Gurpreet, Bengaluru are a very good, organised side. We had also won the semi-final against them last season. Maybe that’s why we were mentally stronger,” he added.

The Mariners next face Chennaiyin FC on December 29 in the ISL.