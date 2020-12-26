India were 36/1 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 195 all out at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara (7).
Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck. India still trail Australia by 159 runs.
Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and R Ashwin (3/35), bowled-out Australia for a paltry 195.
The other debutant for India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40 in 15 overs) also repaid the faith shown in him.
While Marnus Labuschagne (48) top-scored for Australia, Travis Head and Matthew Wade made 38 and 30 runs respectively.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to day one of the second Test at the MCG:
(With inputs from PTI)