Skipper Ajinkya Rahane smacked a gutsy unbeaten century Sunday as India built a handy lead over Australia on day two of the second Test in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old came to the crease with his team in trouble early in the day after two wickets fell in quick succession, but notched up a 12th Test ton in his 67th game to put his side in control.

A moment Ajinkya Rahane won't forget. What an innings.



🎥: Cricket Australia pic.twitter.com/gooAj4zrlD — The Field (@thefield_in) December 27, 2020

Rahane, captaining the team in the absence of Virat Kohli who has returned home for the birth of his first child, hit 11 fours in his memorable innings.

He enjoyed a moment of fortune, when on 73 he was dropped at second slip by Steve Smith off a frustrated Mitchell Starc. He was also put down off the last ball of the day’s play to remain unbeaten on 104* as India held a lead of 82 runs.

There was not much else that Rahane did wrong as he brought up his century with a four through point. It was an understated celebration from the captain, as he soaked in the applause. Given the build-up to this match on the back of the Adelaide debacle, it was an innings that came under severe pressure. And a fitting captain’s innings.

Here are some reactions to the innings:

A nice little #Crickmas gift from Ajinkya Rahane for India fans 🎁 pic.twitter.com/OSbF9HVuwS — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

A look at the Honours Board at the G.



.@ajinkyarahane88 scored a Test century in 2014 and here he is today all set to get his name engraved again.



Well done, Skip 💯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1YfqQl3DKk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

"He's one of those who leads by example. Hard working, great work ethic, wonderful hundred this." - Sunil Gavaskar



"Very well deserved, that's a sensational Test match hundred under a lot of pressure as captain after what happened in Adelaide." - Ricky Ponting#AUSvIND https://t.co/I8b02SP1jn — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2020

Brilliant hundred by @ajinkyarahane88 .

Determination and class. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 27, 2020

Rahane gets his ton! He has really stepped up. Very impressive. This Jaddu/Rahane partnership is giving Australia something to worry about. What a match thus far! 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WYxRWyNyzO — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 27, 2020

Absolute gem from Rahane. A captain's innings in all sense. He had scored a blazing hundred at MCG six years ago, but this is innings of much higher quality on a tough pitch and against one of the great bowling attacks — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 27, 2020

We have just witnessed the consummate Test century. Full of admiration for this guy, who has leadership thrust upon him and risen to the challenge. Outstanding innings. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 27, 2020

Rahane’s hundred is a an unYouTubeable innings. The last minute softening of the grip, the glides past gully, the quick running, the cat-and-mouse v Lyon, the unflappability, refocusing after the breaks... these are beyond highlights. We are privileged to have watched this gem — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 27, 2020

If you watched him bat in the West Indies and at home against South Africa last year, and recognised those knocks for their quality, you wouldn't buy into the narrative that Ajinkya Rahane has had a lean run in Tests. Today he's just been a top batsman playing a top innings. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) December 27, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 you absolute beauty - you are an inspiration to us all - so proud of you and so happy that one of the nicest guys in the world is getting his time in the sun - come on India — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) December 27, 2020

Given the circumstances, that's one of the great Indian Test hundreds. Legitimately happy for @ajinkyarahane88 — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) December 27, 2020

Led the side well now Solid 100 by @ajinkyarahane88 Team India in the driving seat now — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 27, 2020

@ajinkyarahane88 is batting like an old fashioned champion whose willingness to occupy crease as well as keep scoreboard ticking has OZ bowlers ‘thinking’..we might be in store for a Happy New Year Finish..memories o @ajinkyarahane88 at Lord’s not too long ago..!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 27, 2020

Rahane scored a series turning 52 against Australia in Bangalore in 2017 which he rates as one of his best Test knocks. Under pressure to lose a home series. This knock should rank the same or slightly above considering the pressure and dependency on him personally. #AUSvsIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 27, 2020

Sometimes you see a performance that mirrors a player's character. This century by @ajinkyarahane88 did just that. He can be so proud of this innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2020

He might not always be celebrated the way he should be as a Test batsman but not many in this Indian team have scored “tougher” runs in challenging conditions than @ajinkyarahane88 since his debut. And the dressing-room not surprisingly is on their feet saluting him #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/XyMfEetzaV — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 27, 2020

While Rahane's innings is the biggest difference without a doubt, there is also an early vindication of his selection calls. To trust Pant & Jadeja's batting was in the eyes of many a gamble, but they've both played quietly significant cameos to give India the advantage #AUSvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) December 27, 2020

The setting. The situation. 36 all out. Leading India 1-0 down in Kohli’s absence. That run out & its aftermath. Individual & team mentality.



This is not a cliched captain’s knock from Ajinkya Rahane. This is something special... a knock we can add to great #AusvInd moments. — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 27, 2020

Was on @BBCSport a week ago being asked about how much Virat the captain would be missed. Said confidently, that's not a concern for India.



Rahane shows that aggression has many faces. Still water runs deep.



And this has nothing to do with this century or his win-loss record. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 27, 2020

.@ajinkyarahane88 shows Test match batting is about swallowing your ego. Lie low for the first two sessions, show your swagger in the final session. Mumbai ishtyle Test batting. Top effort skipper, kudos! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 27, 2020

A captains 💯 solid , gritty and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in field setting aswell ! @imjadeja looking great how good has he become batting lowerdown the order for🇮🇳 ! Great start for @RealShubmanGill ! We are looking good for a decent lead 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2020

In the context of this match, this series, his record here or even ignoring all of that, what a sensational innings from Rahane. Magnificent. Good thing that one Jinx does actually exist, eh? #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 27, 2020

Three figure scores by visiting Asian Test captains at the MCG...

104 - Hanif Mohammad in 1964

116 - Sachin Tendulkar in 1999

111 - Mohammad Yousuf in 2004

100*- Ajinkya Rahane in 2020#AUSvIND #IndvAus#indvsaus2020 #BoxingDayTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2020

Hundred in Wellington.

Hundred in Lords.

Hundred in MCG.

Hundred in MCG.



4th hundred for Rahane in SENA and the finest one. pic.twitter.com/O97m7Gz535 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2020

TOP Class 100 from the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane.. absolute gem under pressure after 36 all out drubbing.. That's a hundred to remember would be more iconic if this helps India go on to win the 2nd test. #AUSvIND — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 27, 2020