Skipper Ajinkya Rahane smacked a gutsy unbeaten century Sunday as India built a handy lead over Australia on day two of the second Test in Melbourne.
The 32-year-old came to the crease with his team in trouble early in the day after two wickets fell in quick succession, but notched up a 12th Test ton in his 67th game to put his side in control.
Rahane, captaining the team in the absence of Virat Kohli who has returned home for the birth of his first child, hit 11 fours in his memorable innings.
He enjoyed a moment of fortune, when on 73 he was dropped at second slip by Steve Smith off a frustrated Mitchell Starc. He was also put down off the last ball of the day’s play to remain unbeaten on 104* as India held a lead of 82 runs.
There was not much else that Rahane did wrong as he brought up his century with a four through point. It was an understated celebration from the captain, as he soaked in the applause. Given the build-up to this match on the back of the Adelaide debacle, it was an innings that came under severe pressure. And a fitting captain’s innings.
