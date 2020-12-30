Ajinkya Rahane can be boring; boring in the way he repeats cliche after cliche in press conferences; boring in the way he retires to his room instead of partying; boring in the way he sometimes covers himself with a meek shell; boring in the way he doubts himself; boring in the way he even dresses.

Some will say that is Rahane just being his usual understated self. Others will add that he withdraws into the background so that others around him can shine brighter. Still more call him the big brother in the dressing room – the calm assurance to Virat Kohli’s ‘in-your-face’ inspiration.

But shine the captaincy spotlight on him and the other Rahane emerges. He still doesn’t say as much – but his deeds clearly speak louder than his words ever will.

Captaincy seems to draw him out of his shell. He is arguably making all these suggestions as vice-captain to Virat Kohli as well but being forced into a position where he has to take the final call seems to help him flip a switch.

He rings in the changes as evident by the field positions India employed at the MCG or by the manner in which Ashwin Ravichandran was brought into the attack early in the first innings. His use of Jasprit Bumrah was judicious as well. It wasn’t reactive captaincy; it was captaincy looking to force a favourable outcome for Team India.

As captain, he clearly feels the need to lead by example. He always has been the one to keep shouting ‘come on!’ between deliveries and clap his hands to keep the spirits up. But now, he is even more conscious of the fact that his body language needs to be positive at all times.

Rahane’s century – the only one hit by either side in the two Tests so far – was a subtle, patient masterclass. Restraint is the word that comes to mind. Four runs from his first 30 balls of the day; 30 runs from his last 30. He rode the wave without ever really attempting to fight it and along the way, he also strung three 50-plus partnerships.

India coach Ravi Shastri felt Rahane’s century in the first innings was the turning point for India.

“I think it was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane,” said Shastri. “The discipline he showed on such a big stage in such a massive arena, to come as captain of the team, bat at No 4.”

Shastri added: “When he went to bat we were two down for 60-odd and then to bat six hours on probably the toughest day to bat... because it was overcast all day, the sun never came out and he batted for six hours, unbelievable concentration. I thought that was the turning point. His innings was the turning point.”

During India matches, television broadcasters have something popularly known as a Kohli cam. The producers send out a note to all the camerapersons – keep an eye on Kohli at all times. The India captain is a delight for television. He gestures, he looks crestfallen, he rejoices, he talks to umpires, he jumps, he appeals from the deep. He does it all.

But with Rahane as captain, we saw little of that. He wasn’t trying to replace Kohli. He shouldn’t. Rather, Kohli’s effervescence was replaced by a certain stoicism. One look at Rahane and you wouldn’t know what is happening in the match. Several looks later, you still wouldn’t. Rahane betrays little to the opposition and just focuses on the cricket.

But at the same time, he remains the kind person his teammates know and trust.

When Mohammed Siraj was kept out of the attack for the first session of the Boxing Day Test, Rahane was seen putting an arm around his shoulder and explaining the thought process to him. When Rishabh Pant dropped a catch, Rahane was at it again – an arm around the shoulder, a pat on the back, asking him to not worry. Then again, when he was run out going for a quick single as Ravindra Jadeja tried to get to his fifty, Rahane was seen patting a sulking Jadeja just before he started to walk towards the pavilion.

Little things that went a long way for a team recovering from the Adelaide debacle and the absence of Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

“He is a very shrewd leader, he has a good understanding of the game and is a good reader of the game,” said Shastri. “I thought his calm composure out there in the middle helped the debutants – Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill – and the bowlers as well.”

Shastri added: “There was a calming influence and despite losing Umesh, I thought we did a great job.”

‘Great job’ is an understatement but for now, India know that there are two more Tests to come. The victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was great and it would have lifted the team’s morale no doubt but Rahane will once again be on hand to calm things down and tell them there is still work to be done.

It would be typical Rahane, not getting carried away but simply looking to redefine the team’s goals. Being thrust into the leadership position clearly brings the best out of him. When Kohli does return to the team setup, the captaincy will go back to him but even when the spotlight moves away, one hopes this Rahane remains.

For India will always be able to use more of the other Rahane. We don’t have to just save him for a crisis.