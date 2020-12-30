Leeds United came under fire for its controversial comments against footballer-turned-pundit Karen Carney, after she suggested that the pandemic-induced break in 2020 helped the English club in their bid to qualify for the Premier League.

Carney, who has 144 appearances for England, was at the receiving end of social media abuse after Leeds posted a video of her comments along with a caption intended to mock the statement. While the club’s tweet was widely criticized by the football community, many who said that this will encourage fans to troll the analyst further, Leeds stood by it with even club owner Andrea Radrizzani defending the stance.

In the clip in question Carney, analysing for Amazon Prime Video Sport after Leeds beat West Brom 5-0, is heard saying: “They outrun everyone. Credit to them. My only concern would be, ‘Will they blow up at the end of the season?’ We saw that in the last couple of seasons and I actually think last season they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don’t know whether they would have got up if they didn’t have that break.”

Leeds’ tweet picked on one bit – promoted because of Covid – and added that they won the Championship by 10 points.

🤔 “Promoted because of Covid”

🙂 Won the league by 10 points

👋 Hi @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/Ctz18sksZA — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2020

While the seemingly humorous tweet may have been intended to be general social media banter, the subsequent abuse Carney received was anything but. It is an established fact that the voices of women in sport are always diminished and to target a former footballer in this manner, only amplified the online abuse. It should be noted that Carney is not the only pundit to talk about Biesla’s intense style of play and how they tend to run out of steam at the end of seasons.

Carney received support online while the club was criticised for using its official platform as a troll. Leeds’ critics included Rio Ferdinand and the Women in Football network.

However, many supported the club, including former Leeds player Ben White and the team owner, who said he took responsibility for the tweet.

Whether you agree with the comment or not, singling out & ridiculing an individual on an official club account is not what we’re here for. Karen Carney is a well-informed pundit. This tweet is inciteful & inappropriate. Not a good look now, or at any time.#WomeninFootball https://t.co/0kosRyCZ9x — Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) December 30, 2020

Agree... delete tweet! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 29, 2020

Later, Leeds condemned the abuse and said that they have contacted Karen Carney in a statement, as reported by the BBC and other media outlets on social media. “Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes,” read the statement.

This isn’t the first time Carney has been abused online. A report by The Guardian said that in 2018, she was subjected to such horrific abuse that FA and Lionesses coach Phil Neville stepped in asking police and social media companies to intervene.

Overall, the incident left a sour taste.

Here’s a look at the social media reactions on both sides of the debate:

Pundits upset football clubs from time to time. Pundits upset football fans from time to time. Football clubs and their fans are very sensitive and extremely tribal. It’s part of the pundits job to give opinions and it’s a sign of their effectiveness when clubs and fans pile on. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 30, 2020

Leeds really shouldn't care what Karen Carney or any pundit thinks, and equally people shouldn't care that a club reacts fairly tamely on social media to a pundit... — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) December 30, 2020

Leeds do it to all pundits. Sherwood was the first one pic.twitter.com/piHm3sxvdD — Gary (@garyshaw_) December 30, 2020

What's with the backlash on this tweet? Are people actually offended by this? Holy shit 😂 pundit had her opinion and fair play. Leeds admin countered it with their opinion and some humour. Fair play! I don't see anything wrong from either side! Stop being offended by everything! https://t.co/jOyWQUqcTY — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) December 30, 2020

Again, I agree totally. But Leeds weren’t personal they responded with facts about themselves, not the pundit. If it was a male pundit there’d be no outrage. People are outraged because of twitter and how trolls MAY react with abuse because she’s a woman. https://t.co/kdSTb1V2o0 — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) December 30, 2020

Absolutely typical of the age we live in that people are bringing sexism into that Leeds tweet. They didn’t tweet it because of her gender, they put it out there because it was ridiculously stupid comment to make 🤦‍♂️ — Sam Barker (@_SamBarker_) December 30, 2020

Disagreeing with opinions is normal. Also, male pundits have debatable opinions too. The issue here is that the backlash she is getting is directed at her gender. That doesn't happen with male pundits. It's hostility towards a woman in a male-dominated field. https://t.co/LjyeYQkrkr — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) December 30, 2020

Peak male privilege to not have foreseen how much abuse that tweet would have incited pic.twitter.com/ll7QPmmAbz — Katie Whyatt (@KatieWhyatt) December 30, 2020

Saying “don’t you want to be treated equally?” in regards to Karen Carney is stupid when the whole point is that she won’t be treated equally with the abuse she will receive



Women in football say one thing ‘wrong’ and get sent rape threats. Encouraging a pile on is irresponsible — Marva (@MarvaMSK) December 30, 2020

"Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes." 2/2 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 30, 2020

Surprising the Leeds tweet encouraging a pile-on hasn’t been deleted as the outrage grows.



Of all the targets for a club to go after so publicly, Karen Carney is one of the best informed pundits with insight that’s adding to the knowledge & understanding of the game on TV/radio — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 30, 2020

Official Leeds account mocking Karen Carney just doesn’t sit right with me. She will get tonnes of abuse now from Leeds fans for simply saying an opinion. — The AVFC Faithful 🦁 (@AVFCFaithful_) December 30, 2020

LEEDS FANS!! it’s not the calling her out on her point. It’s the sexist shit that cavemen resort to when they can’t think of anything else to say. It’s not ok! Look at the sexist tripe on that feed, imagine your wife, daughter, sister, mum were subjected to it. That’s the point. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) December 30, 2020

Fundamentally, Leeds are just pulling up a pundit, and are not alone in showing up detractors on their main accounts.



But there are different consequences for women on social media. You wouldn't be involved in a club's content/social media team if you didn't know that. — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 30, 2020

As an official club account, you should be better than this @LUFC!



You knew when you posted this what it would turn into and you have to understand that responsibility and the toxicity that will come with it. https://t.co/D5YpxHzqmi — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) December 30, 2020

What a foolish tweet from Leeds official account. Easily deleted but clearly those with power have instructed the admin that it should remain...



Any of their sponsors bothered 🤷🏽‍♂️ It’s worth having a look at who is happy to associate with this behaviour. — Leon Mann (@Leon_Mann) December 30, 2020

I don't think "we slag off ALL the pundits and send them obscene personal abuse!" is quite the winning comeback you think it is, Leeds fans. — Carrie Dunn (@carriesparkle) December 30, 2020