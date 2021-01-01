Former WNBA player Becky Hammon has become the first woman to direct a team in an NBA contest, describing the experience as “a big deal, it’s a substantial moment.”

Hammon made history Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs, taking over the Spurs’ bench duties when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the first half.

“I’ve been a part of this organisation, I got traded here in 2007, so I’ve been in San Antonio and part of the Spurs and sports organization with the Stars and everything for 13 years,” Hammon said. “So I have a lot of time invested, and they have a lot of time invested in me, in building me and getting me better.”

Popovich received a technical foul and was thrown out of the game with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter for arguing with a referee as his team trailed the Lakers 52-41.

“He officially pointed at me. That was it,” Hammon said. “Said, ‘You got ‘em,’ and that was it. Very Pop-like.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was among those to congratulate Hammon on social media saying she hopes more ex-WNBA players can land coaching jobs in the NBA.

Hammon is in her seventh season on the San Antonio coaching staff. Hammon was a six-time all-star in the WNBA with teams in New York and Texas.