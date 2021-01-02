Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini came under the scanner in an apparent breach of coronavirus protocols after footage of them dining indoors at a restaurant in Melbourne appeared on social media.

Currently playing the Test series in Australia, the cricketers are given a set of protocols to adhere and dining outside the bubble in an indoor space was not allowed. However, photos of the four players were posted by a fan, named Navaldeep Singh, online.

The Indian fan, also posted photos of the players at the mall and of their food bill, which he said he paid for. Singh also claimed that Pant hugged him but issued a clarification saying that proper social distancing was maintained.

According to the reports in Australian media on Saturday, the players were at Secret Kitchen, a noodles and BBQ restaurant at Chadstone Shopping Centre. Staff at the restaurant confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the cricketers in question dined inside on New Year’s Day, Friday.

The Sydney Morning Herald report stated that it has alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the body is reviewing the video. Both BCCI and Cricket Australia have not commented further, the report added.

A coronavirus outbreak in Sydney had threatened the third Test starting from 7 January but it is scheduled to go ahead with attendance at 50% capacity, with players delaying their departure from Melbourne for safety reasons.

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021