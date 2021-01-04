Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a mild heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, reported PTI.

“Ganguly’s coronary angiography was done at 3 pm and his echocardiography will be repeated [on Monday],” a bulletin, issued by the private hospital where he is admitted, said late on Sunday night, adding that his blood pressure is 110/80 and oxygen saturation level is 98%.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly’s condition. A hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery, according to the PTI report.

“Our expert panel will decide on the future course of treatment,” she said.

On Monday morning, ANI reported: “The medical board of nine members will meet at 11:30 am and discuss regarding further treatment plan for Sourav Ganguly with his family members. Doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.”

Meanwhile, fans of the former cricketer were seen holding posters that read ‘Come back dada’ outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday, the PTI report added.

On Saturday, the batting great was taken to the hospital following complaints of chest pain during his exercise session.

Ganguly, who captained India till 2005 during which he led the team to a World Cup final, took over as the BCCI president in October 2019.

(With PTI inputs)