Bengaluru FC suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games but for coach Carles Cuadrat, there would have been a lot more to worry about than just the dropped points. For the first time in the history of the Indian Super League, BFC had failed to score in consecutive games.

The Spaniard would be aiming to break that sequence as they take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. A week’s break would no doubt have helped.

“We had some more time this week and we will try to fight for three points again,” said Cuadrat. “In the last two games, the team was trying to create chances to score but unfortunately, we lost some dynamics. The good thing is we got some goals from other players. That means that the team is working to get goals from different players and is not dependent on a specific player,” he said.

Bengaluru have scored 11 goals but eight of them have come from set-pieces. They have conceded nine times this season. Cuadrat stressed his side cannot let slip-ups happen. “We also have to be better and not concede because you have lost two games 1-0. When you concede, you can lose. The guys understand that and are working very positively,” he said.

Bengaluru have a poor record against Mumbai City FC who’ve won half the games between the two teams. Mumbai haven’t lost a game against Bengaluru in the previous two seasons. On current form, it is hard not to back Mumbai to extend that run. They are enjoying a dream run this season, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches and maintaining clean sheets in their last two games. The latter stat is a reflection of the form that their keeper Amrinder Singh is in.

But coach Sergio Lobera said that they faced a tough test against Bengaluru. “I think it’s going to be a different game than the last two. Bengaluru are very compact and very good in defense. It will be difficult for us and we need to manage the situation,” he said.

Mumbai have scored in each of their last seven matches and have netted 13 goals, the most by a team in this edition. They have also conceded the least goals (3) so far. “We need to enjoy playing football and maintain focus in every game. Our focus now is on the game against Bengaluru. Step by step, game by game, we need to improve,” Lobera said.