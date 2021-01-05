It was just another day in the office for Kane Williamson.

Newly installed as the world’s premier batsman, the right-hander scored his fourth double century and second in a month as New Zealand forged a commanding first innings lead over Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Williamson reached the milestone with a single off Shaheen Afridi from the first ball he faced after the second rain disruption during the middle session on day three. And the celebrations, if you could call it that, were as muted as you would expect from the man who is known not to show too many emotions on the field while batting at least.

On the first ball he faced after the first rain stoppage, Williamson was dropped by Azhar Ali when on 177. He had a few close calls in this innings, with Shan Masood putting a chance down on day one but the New Zealand captain who countered almost every trap set by Pakistan with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.

Williamson commanded the crease for more than hours since going to the middle in the 20th over. It continued an amazing home series for the New Zealand captain who has returned scores of 251, 129, 21 and 238 on Tuesday, and has become the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

He was dismissed finally when he tried to ramp a short-ball over third man. His innings lasted 364 deliveries.

Here are reactions for Kane Williamson’s masterclass over the last two days:

Kane Williamson, ladies and gentlemen!



It's a double century for the New Zealand captain. His second in three Tests, the fourth of his career.



What a special, special cricketer. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/avjxHpbaJ3 — The Field (@thefield_in) January 5, 2021

Kane Williamson's innings comes to an end on 238 at Hagley Oval. Pakistan players coming from around the ground to acknowledge the skipper. Kyle Jamieson joins Daryl Mitchell 61* with the team total 585/6 and a 288 run lead. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/zWeAzZZoQk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2021

Kane Williamson 238 v Pakistan at Hagley Oval, Christchurch



Joins Brendan McCullum as the only New Zealand Test Batsmen with four career scores of 200 runs



2020/21 Season



Runs - 639

Innings - 4

100s - 3

HS - 251 v West Indies

Avg - 159.75 pic.twitter.com/wuKTSOMl33 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 5, 2021

Highest Partnerships @BLACKCAPS Test History - Any Wicket



467 - Jones & Crowe 1991 v 🇱🇰

387 - Turner & Jarvis 1972 v🏝

369 - Williamson & Nicholls 2020 🇵🇰

365 - Williamson & Watling 2015 v🇱🇰

352 - McCullum & Watling 2014 v🇮🇳 #NZvPAK — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 5, 2021

Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/TCoF3bAcyk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson, the way he is churning runs, might inspire @Jeffrey_Archer to write a book called "Kane is extraordinarily Able" !!! — W V Raman (@wvraman) January 4, 2021

KANE WILLIAMSON 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) January 5, 2021

Give Citizen Kane the keys to the city. Every city. #NZvPak pic.twitter.com/YKYGfAPU5Q — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 5, 2021

Kane Williamson during his 200:



- Most Test 100s on NZ soil

- Joint-most Test 200s for NZ

- Most 50+ Test scores for NZ

- Fastest to 7000 Test runs for NZ

- 2nd NZ captain to 3000 Test runs

- Joint-most Test 200s as NZ captain

- 1st NZ captain to 2000 Test runs at home#NZvPAK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 5, 2021

Kane Williamson:



3rd batsman to score 7,000+ Test runs for New Zealand; joining Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming



4th batsman to score a century in three consecutive Tests for New Zealand; joining Mark Burgess (1969-72), Ross Taylor (2013) and Tom Latham (2018-19)#NZvPAK 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/RlMpo6x3Jt — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 4, 2021

4th double century in Tests for Kane Williamson, second of the summer - 200* from 327 balls including 24 fours. What a player, What a champion. Captain leading from the front. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/EQmB9szc0B — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2021

The alchemists have at last succeeded in solving the mystery of immortality with Philosopher’s stone and elixir of life.

Kane Williamson - The immortal 🪄 https://t.co/NeymDQ0Sca — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) January 5, 2021

4th double 💯 for Kane (All at home). He is just reached his peak form. Hoping it continues forever. Such a sight to see him play. ❤️ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/mXCwtefUZO — Thana (@Pitstop387) January 5, 2021

I’d just like to say I’m happy many of you know me so well. Along with the cute animal pics, you sent me thoughts of Kane Williamson batting to calm me on the flight from hell. #NZvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 4, 2021

With AFP inputs