It was just another day in the office for Kane Williamson.
Newly installed as the world’s premier batsman, the right-hander scored his fourth double century and second in a month as New Zealand forged a commanding first innings lead over Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.
Williamson reached the milestone with a single off Shaheen Afridi from the first ball he faced after the second rain disruption during the middle session on day three. And the celebrations, if you could call it that, were as muted as you would expect from the man who is known not to show too many emotions on the field while batting at least.
On the first ball he faced after the first rain stoppage, Williamson was dropped by Azhar Ali when on 177. He had a few close calls in this innings, with Shan Masood putting a chance down on day one but the New Zealand captain who countered almost every trap set by Pakistan with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.
Williamson commanded the crease for more than hours since going to the middle in the 20th over. It continued an amazing home series for the New Zealand captain who has returned scores of 251, 129, 21 and 238 on Tuesday, and has become the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.
He was dismissed finally when he tried to ramp a short-ball over third man. His innings lasted 364 deliveries.
Here are reactions for Kane Williamson’s masterclass over the last two days:
