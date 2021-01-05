India’s Saina Nehwal on Tuesday lashed out at Badminton World Federation for restricting training time and denying the players access to physios ahead of the upcoming tournaments in Thailand.

In a series of tweets, the Olympic bronze-medallist expressed her displeasure at the restrictions imposed by BWF as part of its coronavirus protocols in the bio-secure bubble.

The former world No 1 said that the access to gym is restricted and there is no time for warm-ups and cooldowns. She added that she tried contacting the BWF, but had to post the issues on social media after no one responded to her.

Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team ? Gym timings the same ... considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape . @bwfmedia — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2021

Tried contacting @bwfmedia but no reply .. so had to do this .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2021

With March being the cut-off date for Tokyo Olympics qualification, Nehwal is worried that the lack of proper training might have an impact on her performance.

An Indian contingent is currently in the Thai capital to take part in the BWF World Tour Finals and two Super 1000 events, where the world’s top players return following a long break brought about by the pandemic.