India made two changes to their playing XI for the third Test against Australia, which begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Navdeep Saini is set to make his debut in place of the injured Umesh Yadav, while Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal as opener.

Earlier, Rohit was confirmed as the vice-captain once he rejoined the squad in Melbourne after serving his mandatory quarantine. For the Melbourne Test, Cheteshwar Pujara had been named as Ajinkya Rahane’s deputy. Rahane confirmed in the press conference that Rohit will be opening the batting.

The Indian team has been hit by injuries on this tour. Umesh Yadav, who played the first two matches of the Test series, was ruled out after a calf injury during the second innings of the MCG Test. There were forced changes to the XI ahead of Melbourne too, as Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli missed out after the Adelaide defeat.

India’s XI for Sydney Test:

Rohit Sharma (vc)

Shubman Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Navdeep Saini

The third match starts in Sydney on Thursday and the final match of the series is set to be played in Brisbane. The series is currently tied 1-1. India are current holders of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and a drawn series will suffice for them retain it. However, there are World Test Championship points at stake. New Zealand are currently well-placed to finish top two should either India or Australia slip up in the remaining matches.