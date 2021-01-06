India captain Ajinkya Rahane, in the pre-match press conference in Sydney on Wednesday, said that Rohit Sharma has been batting well in the nets and is raring to go in the third Test, confirming that the experienced veteran will bat at the top of the order.

The third of the four Tests starts on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit has replaced Mayank Agarwal for the third Test. India announced their playing XI after Rahane’s press conference on Wednesday, with Navdeep Saini being handed his debut game in place of the injured Umesh Yadav.

“We’re all happy to have Rohit Sharma back. He brings a lot of experience to the side. He has been batting really well in the nets. He has been opening for us so he will definitely bat at the top of the order,” said Rahane.

Talking about the injury to Umesh and Mohammed Shami, the skipper said that there is an opportunity for others to step up and take responsibility.

“It’s unfortunate that Umesh got injured, we will surely miss him and Shami. But this gives an opportunity to others. I was really happy with the way Mohammed Siraj stood up in the last game.”

Rahane also praised Ashwin Ravichandran and Ravindra Jadeja for their fine performances in India’s victory in the Melbourne Test.

“Ashwin is always looking to learn, that’s what matters. Happy to see him doing so well in this series, hope he keeps going the same way,” said Rahane. “Jadeja has done really well with the bat for us over the past few years. It becomes easy for a team when you know your No 7 can contribute. His addition has helped us a lot.”

Australia are set to be bolstered by the return of senior opener David Warner. The left-hander has been training with the team in the past week and is likely to make a comeback to the XI.

“Warner’s record speaks for itself. We respect him and don’t want to take him lightly. But we have our plans and are confident of executing them,” said Rahane. “Our plans worked in Melbourne but that’s history now. They have quality players and we need to start afresh at the SCG.”

Rahane tried to douse the quarantine controversy, stating that his team is “not annoyed” with strict bio-safety protocols but conceded that it was “challenging” to be confined when life outside their five-star facility in Sydney seemed to be normal.

There have been unconfirmed media reports that the Indian contingent has been unhappy with the quarantine protocols in Sydney where they have been confined to a hotel and even stricter rules issued for the venue of the fourth Test in Brisbane, where they wouldn’t even move out of their respective rooms.

“We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what’s our priority here,” the Indian captain made it clear while fielding a series of questions regarding the topic without giving much away either about a possible boycott of Brisbane or request for relaxations.

It is understood that the Queensland hotel will have an IPL like bio-bubble in which players can mingle. Rahane made it clear that the focus is on the Test match starting on Thursday at the SCG.

“We all are prepared and we want to play some good cricket. We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation.

“It’s about being in the moment and playing some good cricket. First thing first, we are not complaining on anything and we are just focussed on the game. Just want to start well,” said India’s stand-in skipper.

“We, as players, are just focussing on this Test match and the team management will take the decision. For us, it’s all about giving our best on the field. Test match is starting tomorrow and we want to do well as a team and win the Test match,” said the skipper.

As per reports, the BCCI and Cricket Australia top brass are currently engaged in a discussion on possible relaxations that the players can get in Queensland.

