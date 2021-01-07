Australia vs India, third Test, day one live: Rain stops play after Siraj dismisses Warner early
Updates from day one of the third Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
RAIN DELAY: An India-Australia Test at SCG with rain making an appearance, hopefully it is not anywhere close to as frustrating as it was in 2019. Right, off to get some coffee.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 21/1 after 7.1 overs
Australia 21/1 after 7 overs: Not quite a bouncer there, but the more challenging rising delivery from Bumrah. That’s going to be the bigger challenge to face for Pucovski, than the ones that fly over his head.
Australia 18/1 after 6 overs: A bouncer from Siraj in the 6th over and it is pulled for four, but didn’t seem fully in control of that shot as the debutant gets his first four. Pucovski certainly showing he is going to take on the short-balls, no ducking yet. Plays a solid straight drive too.
Australia 11/1 after 5 overs: Labuschagne and Pucovski both move across the off-stump to face the balls on the fourth stump line. Smithesque.
AUSTRALIA 8/1: WICKET! Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner driving and the outside edge flies to Cheteshwar Pujara. Sharp catch, important wicket for India early on. The Aussie opener threw his hands at that wide one. Waited an entire session to bowl in his debut match, has struck with the new ball in his 2nd over in his 2nd match.
Australia 6/0 after 3 overs: Warner with another quick run in that over (not 100% pace still but intent there)
Australia 5/0 after 2 overs: Despite seemingly wincing David Warner is typically off with quick running between the wickets. Pucovski also off the mark. Siraj not found his radar yet.
Ashish Magotra: Great to see Rohit Sharma back but what pressure on Mohd Siraj and Navdeep Saini – the load they have to shoulder on what looks like a good batting track.
Siraj with the new ball...
Australia 0/0 after 1 over: It was interesting to see if India would test Pucovski with a bouncer early on and it happened in the fifth ball of the first over. Otherwise, a warm-up of a first over by Bumrah.
Bumrah to Pucovski...
5.00 am: RIGHT, HERE WE GO!
This is, incidentally, Australia’s 15th different opening pair since 2015 Ashes.
Here’s an interesting symmetry:
2018-’19: India had a completely new opening pair for the third Test.
2020-’21: Australia have a completely new opening pair for the third Test.
Here’s a look at the pitch: Glenn McGrath had said that there will be some help in it early for the bowlers. India really do need to start well here, like they did at MCG.
CONFIRMED TEAM XIs:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
TOSS: Tim Paine wins the toss, Australia will be batting first. David Warner is back and Will Pucovski makes his debut. Travis Head misses out.
04.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test between Australia and India that begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. It’s the curtain-raiser for both sides in the new year (delayed than usual) and there is plenty of excitement around this match given how eventful the series has been so far.
The big news from India’s perspective is that Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the third Test against Australia with Mayank Agarwal axed, while Navdeep Saini will debut as their third seamer, it was announced Wednesday.
Rohit, who has played 32 Tests, injured his hamstring during an Indian Premier League game in October and only joined the squad last week after coming out of 14 days’ quarantine on arrival in Australia.
He has been getting up to speed in the nets and will open alongside youngster Shubman Gill, who keeps his spot after an impressive debut in the second Test at Melbourne.
Agarwal, who played the first two Tests but hasn’t scored higher than 17, misses out.
The four-Test series stands at 1-1 and the pressure right now would be on Australia, who are set to bring David Warner back into the XI.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)
India's Test record in Australia
|Venues
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|14
|4
|8
|0
|2
|0.500
|Adelaide Oval
|13
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0.250
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|12
|1
|5
|0
|6
|0.200
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.333
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.000
|Perth Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000