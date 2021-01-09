Australia vs India, third Test, day three live scores and updates: Can Rahane and Co push ahead?
Updates from SCG Test, day three.
04.15 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third Test between Australia and India. The game’s on a knife’s edge at Sydney Cricket Ground and this could prove to be a pivotal day to decide the series.
Australia snapped up two wickets in the final session Friday to leave India with work to do in the third Test as they chase the hosts’ 338 following Steve Smith’s first century of the series.
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got the breakthroughs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) as India reached stumps at 96/2, 242 runs adrift. While India’s bowlers did well, the batsmen have once again been put under pressure.
Cheteshwar Pujara was not out nine and captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in the second Test in Melbourne, on five after an attrtitional final hour or so at SCG.
Australia resumed their first innings on 166/2, but only managed another 172 in the face of India’s spirited fightback led by spinner Ravindra Jadeja who took 4/62.
Smith, though, was the star attraction, smacking 131 – his 27th century, and his first since the 2019 Ashes in England – before being the last man to fall thanks to a sensational direct hit from Jadeja. Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and Will Pucovski 62 on debut.
At stumps day 2
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Rohit
|c & b Hazlewood
|26
|77
|33.76
|3
|1
|Shubman
|c Green b Cummins
|50
|101
|49.50
|8
|0
|Pujara
|NOT OUT
|9
|53
|16.98
|0
|0
|Rahane
|NOT OUT
|5
|40
|12.50
|0
|0