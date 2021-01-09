Josh Hazlewood was involved in an Indian wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday during the third Test, but not while bowling.

The Aussie pacer came up with the moment of magic with the ball in hand while fielding. He produced a spectacular effort while doing his duties at mid-off to catch Hanuma Vihari short of the crease. The Indian batsman was dismissed for four off 38 balls. He took off for a quick single after coming down the track, and it was not the worst of calls because he had the momentum on his side.

But Hazlewood took so little time to collect the ball while diving and release it instantly.

The result? Vihari caught well short.

All about this angle 🤩



Look at Josh Hazlewood's reaction 😂



Quality.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GDNbUsXKo9 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2021

It was reminiscent of Pat Cummins running out Cheteshwar Pujara in Adelaide in 2018.