Rishabh Pant received praise from all quarters after a brilliant, counter-attacking 97 on day five of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The left-hander walked in early on day five at the fall of skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket. India were in all sorts of trouble at that point but by the time Pant was done doing his thing, it was very much game on.
Pant took his time to get going but once he settled down and got his eye in, there were plenty of fireworks at the SCG. The wicketkeeper-batsman was particularly severe on off-spinner Nathan Lyon. He didn’t resist taking the aerial route and played some superb inside-out shots against the senior offie.
The 23-year-old missed out on a much-deserved century by a narrow margin but his 118-ball knock, which included 12 fours and three sixes, and the partnership he put on with Cheteshwar Pujara will be remembered for a long, long time.
