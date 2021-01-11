Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia which means he will miss the final Test in Brisbane due to a thumb injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed.

The BCCI released a statement on Monday after India clinched a memorable draw in Sydney.

Here’s the full BCCI statement

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Test series Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb. The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba. JAY SHAH

Honorary Secretary

BCCI

Jadeja has been valuable for India in the series and the visitors have not lost in the two matches that he played in. In Melbourne, he scored a useful half-century in the first innings to hand India a crucial first-innings lead. With the ball, he picked up three wickets as India won by 8 wickets.

In Sydney, before he suffered an injury, he took four wickets in the first innings to restrict the hosts under 350. His presence lent India a balance that they will find it hard to reproduce in the final Test.

It’s all to play for ahead of that game with the series level at 1-1. India need to avoid defeat to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.