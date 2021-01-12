Australia captain Tim Paine received plenty of criticism on Monday for calling India’s Ashwin Ravichandran a “d**kh**d” during day five of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The incident took place in the final session of the day as Australia were trying desperately to break the marathon partnership between Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

Paine first tried to get under Ashwin’s skin by saying: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba (which is considered a fortress for Australia).”

But once Ashwin came up with a sharp retort, Paine went on a mini rant in which he used an expletive and even taunted the off-spinner for struggling to land an IPL contract.