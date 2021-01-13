Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen hit the second fastest century in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the joint-third fastest by an Indian batsman in the shortest format as he took apart Mumbai’s bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Mohammed Azharuddeen hit a 37-ball century during his innings as Kerala thrashed Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The 26-year-old finished with a 54-ball 137, in a knock that was studded with nine fours and 11 sixes.
Thanks to the fireworks from Azharuddeen, Kerala chased down Mumbai’s 196 in just 15.5 overs.
