With question marks over a number of players as India battle a injury crisis ahead of a series decider, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour said the XI will not be known unless a final assessment is done on the morning of the fourth Test that starts in Brisbane on Friday.

Brisbane Test: Jasprit Bumrah is the latest addition to India’s never-ending injury list

Despite earlier reports suggesting Bumrah was ruled out of the match, Rathour said he was to be assessed as well and it will be a last-minute decision whether to play him or not.

“We will take a call tomorrow.The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays, if he is not fit, he doesn’t play,” batting coach Rathour said at the pre-match conference.

While Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing (despite no official confirmation for the former yet), India will have to make at least two changes to the XI that battled to a draw in Sydney. Among others, there are question marks about Ashwin Ravichandran (back issues) and Rishabh Pant (bruised elbow) as well. In the reserves, Mayank Agarwal has also reportedly suffered an injury during practice.

Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years.

Batting coach #VikramRathour: 'Will give them as much time as we can, we'll know tomorrow morning."



India will not announce the playing XI today, as the team battles injury crisis. Watch here#AUSvIND #AjinkyaRahane #RAshwin #JaspritBumrah #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TzS9b5WQ3z — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) January 14, 2021

If Ashwin and Bumrah don't play tomorrow, it will be first time since Melbourne 1948 that India will start a Test match with less than 50 wickets among the playing XI. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 14, 2021

Injuries are still being monitored, our medical staff is looking into it. They're working with all players so I won't be in a position to comment exactly how it stands at the moment. By tomorrow morning you will know, which XI we are going to take next: Vikram Rathour#AUSvIND https://t.co/yMQFVPEGZD — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Australian opening batsman Will Pucovski failed a fitness test Thursday and was ruled out of the series-deciding fourth Test against India, with Marcus Harris taking his place, reported AFP.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in the drawn third Test at Sydney, cracking an impressive 62 in the first innings, dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the match.

“Will Pucovski won’t play [Friday],” said Australia captain Tim Paine.

“He tried to train this morning and didn’t quite come up, so he will have a bit of work to do with our medicos, I’d imagine, to see where he goes from here.

“He’s missing this Test match and Marcus Harris will replace him.”

Paine added that barring late mishaps, it would likely be the only change to the team that played the tense drawn Test in Sydney, leaving the four-match series locked at 1-1 heading into Brisbane.

Harris, who made his debut against India at Adelaide two years ago, has played nine Tests but not featured since Australia retained the Ashes in England last year.

“He’ll come in and open the batting and looking forward to seeing what he can do,” said Paine. “He’s a no fuss, very good player.”

(With AFP inputs)

(More to follow)