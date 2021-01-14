Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir wants the team management to properly manage Jasprit Bumrah whose fitness has been a concern for the team.

According to reports, Bumrah is set to miss the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane and Gambhir felt that his rest must extend into the visit of England.

“You got to look after him because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time, so him being fit is very important,” Gambhir was quoted as saying in Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“So when India plays England in the 4-Test match series…. I know, yes, Mohd Shami is unfit, Ishant Sharma is unfit, Umesh Yadav is unfit but you can’t afford to play Jasprit Bumrah in all four Test matches, it will be very unfair on him,” he added.

Bumrah is yet to play a Test match in India with all his 17 Tests coming in overseas conditions and Gambhir felt it was a correct ploy to use him in conditions that make him more dangerous.

“I’m sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening,” he said.

“I’m not saying he is not going to be threatening in India. He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well,” he added.

Gambhir praised the Indian fast bowler for his ability to move the ball both ways, a quality that sets him apart.

“It’s just his quality and the lengths he bowls, and the amount of pressure he puts the batsman under. Whether he is bowling with an old ball or a new ball. From the time he started, the ball which goes away from the right hand and he is able to bring the ball back in has made it even more dangerous,” Gambhir said.

India have a task on their hands as they prepare to face Australia in Brisbane with a host of players missing due to injury and Bumrah would be one of the biggest misses for India who need to at least draw the Test match to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.