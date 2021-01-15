Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana in Mumbai.

It wasn’t the most memorable debut for Tendulkar as Mumbai fell to their second straight defeat as they lost to Haryana by eight wickets.

After winning the toss and batting first, Mumbai struggled to get going with four batsmen being dismissed for a duck. Tendulkar remained unbeaten at the non-striker’s end without facing a delivery.

With the ball, just like his other teammates, Tendulkar didn’t have the best of outings as he conceded 34 runs in three overs, picking up just one wicket in the process.

Here's the exclusive video of Arjun Tendulkar getting his first wicket!!



Wicket on debut ❤️😍😍#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/fyB6rP16qq — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 15, 2021

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)